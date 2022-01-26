Advertisement
One person killed in Gatineau apartment fire
Investigators are searching for the cause of a Wednesday morning fire at an apartment building on Rue St. Andre. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
One person has died following an early morning fire in Gatineau, Que.
Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building on Rue St. Andre at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Three people were able to get out of the burning building on their own.
Gatineau fire says a fourth person, a man in his 40s, was rescued from the burning building by firefighters. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A firefighter and one of the tenants of the building were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Damage is estimated at $217,425.