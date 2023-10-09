Ottawa

    • One person injured in Hunt Club Park shooting

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

    Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Hunt Club Park area.

    Officers responded to Fardon Way near Karsh Drive at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

    A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

    Shell casings were found on nearby Blohm Drive, about 500 metres away.

    Police are looking for witnesses or anyone who might have video, such as doorbell or security camera footage.

    The guns and gangs unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

