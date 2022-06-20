One person injured in Elgin Street fire
One person was injured in a two-alarm fire on Elgin Street late Sunday night.
The fire broke out on the third floor of a building between Gladstone Avenue and McLeod Street just before 11 p.m.
A second alarm was declared when crews discoverd the fire had spread to the ceiling space.
The fire was declared under control just before 12:20. Paramedics treated a man in his 50s for burns to his hands.
An investigator is working to determine the cause of the blaze.
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada will invest $4.9 billion over the next six years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems.
Liberals want to see hybrid House of Commons model continue for another year
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model be extended for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on translators.
Blood-sucking sea lampreys threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
Continuing its decades-long battle against an invasive species that has already destroyed a fishery industry worth billions, the bi-national Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness about the blood-sucking sea lamprey.
New | Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
Freeland, Yellen to discuss Ukraine, inflation in Toronto visit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto on Monday where they will discuss the Ukraine war and joint efforts to deal with the food and fuel price inflation it is causing.
Federal Court approves class-action on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children
The Federal Court of Canada has certified a class-action lawsuit against the federal government on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-Indigenous care.
Canadian baby product recalls due to entrapment, suffocation, fire risks
The federal government’s health department is recalling three baby products due to various potential risks including entrapment, strangulation and suffocation hazards, though no injuries or deaths have been reported in Canada so far.
Some single-use plastics will be banned over the next 18 months
The federal government is banning companies from importing or making plastic bags and takeout containers by the end of this year, from selling them by the end of next year and from exporting them by the end of 2025.
Woman set on fire in random attack on Toronto bus suspected victim of hate crime, police allege
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.S. man charged with murder in 2019 disappearance of Tony Walsh; remains found
A man has been charged with murder in the death of Peter Anthony Walsh, whose remains have been found nearly three years after his disappearance in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
Security screeners stage 'Casual Monday' protest at Atlantic Canadian airports
Security screeners at 42 airports across Canada are taking job action Monday in protest of wages and working hours.
Toronto man paving driveway gets eight tickets in three days for parking car on road
A Toronto man says he is frustrated and shocked after receiving eight tickets from the city for parking on the street while his driveway was being paved.
New video shows moment gunfire erupts at unsanctioned Toronto car rally
New video shows the moment gunfire erupted at a Toronto car rally on Sunday that wounded four people.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet to be sworn in Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet will be sworn in on Friday, as he gets set to name an executive council out of his new and larger Progressive Conservative caucus.
A better solution to Bill 96? Fund English institutions to encourage French language, culture
It's no secret that Bill 96, Quebec's new French-language law, has created an abundance of turmoil in the province -- have it be among English-rights groups, health care professionals, educational experts and many others.
Delivery of most REM stations delayed until late 2024
Montreal and north shore transit users will have to exercise patience before being able to use the REM, as problems with the Mount Royal tunnel have pushed back the delivery of most stations to the end of 2024.
Association says Quebec has shortage of 100,000 houses, apartments and social housing units
An Quebec construction and habitation professional association (APCHQ) analysis unveiled Monday indicates that there is a shortage of no less than 100,000 housing units in Quebec.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified in fatal Highway 144 crash in Onaping Falls
A 46-year-old local man has been identified by police as the victim of Sunday's fatal crash on Highway 144 and police are looking for dash cam footage.
Sudbury police searching for hit-and-run suspect, stolen vehicle
A Sudbury woman was seriously injured after being run over while trying to stop her car from being stolen, police say.
Loblaw to eliminate single-use plastic shopping bags from stores by early 2023
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it plans to eliminate all single-use plastic shopping bags from its stores by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Homes evacuated, schools 'shelter in place' after car damages gas meter
Homes and schools were impacted after a car hit a gas meter in London's Glen Cairn neighbourhood.
Precarious perch: car stops just short of embankment after crash on Wharncliffe
A car stopped short of an embankment that drops to a parking lot in south London after a crash on Monday.
Calls to consider removing Haggis name from London, Ont. park
The London Abused Women’s Centre is calling on London city council to consider removing Paul Haggis's name from a park in south London.
More details of fatal police shooting in Winnipeg released by IIU
Manitoba’s police watchdog is releasing more information as it investigates a fatal shooting of a man shot by a Winnipeg police officer last Friday.
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Travel rules in Canada have changed, dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for domestic and outbound international travellers. As Canadians try to navigate the changes rules ahead of the busy summer travel season, CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current rules and what's to come.
Gas station robbery prompts hold and secure at four Guelph schools
Four schools in Guelph were placed in hold and secure Monday morning while police investigated a robbery at a nearby gas station.
Former teacher launches another legal move over removal from WRDSB meeting
A former teacher has announced additional legal action against the Waterloo Region District School Board after her presentation was halted during a trustee meeting back in January.
Transport truck rolls over on Hwy. 401 near Guelph, driver charged
A truck driver has been charged after a tractor trailer rolled over on eastbound Hwy. 401 near Guelph.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Showers and thundershowers line Calgary's 5-day forecast
Wet weather sticks around this week.
'Rolls Royce of Ferris Wheels': Calgary Stampede introduces Superwheel to 2022 midway
A giant new Ferris Wheel is coming to the Calgary Stampede this year.
Saskatoon Lighthouse director used shelter funds for personal loans
An independent investigation has revealed an "overarching culture" of mixing personal financial interests with those of one of Saskatoon's most high-profile non-profits.
Sask. RCMP search for house stolen during transport
Saskatchewan RCMP is searching for a house that was stolen while in transport from the Tisdale area.
Sask. RCMP cancel safety alert for La Ronge area, say multiple people in custody
Saskatchewan RCMP cancelled a public safety alert for dangerous persons with guns in La Ronge late Sunday afternoon.
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
Motorcyclist dead after crash northwest of Edmonton
Westlock RCMP are investigating after a woman died in a collision on Highway 44 northwest of Edmonton on Sunday.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm (not hot) start to summer
The week ahead features warm temperatures (except for Thursday) and is punctuated by an occasional shower risk.
Stolen vehicle used in alleged hit-and-run found on fire: Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP say a stolen vehicle that was used in a pedestrian hit-and-run Monday was found caught on fire about a kilometre from the collision.
There's a ketchup-flavoured popsicle coming to Vancouver and here's how to try it
First there was macaroni-and-cheese ice cream, now there's a ketchup-flavoured popsicle.
What B.C. is doing to manage monkeypox in the province, including who is eligible for the vaccine
Some major Canadian cities are using clinics to provide monkeypox vaccinations en masse, but there are no plans to do the same in communities in British Columbia for now.
Search continues for teen reported missing in Sask. lake: RCMP
RCMP is continuing to search Buffalo Pound Lake for a teen who was reported missing on Friday after they were swept out into the water by wind and waves.
Former leader of Canadian Nationalist Party represents himself on first day of assault trial
Travis Patron, the former leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party, is representing himself during an assault trial happening at the Delta Hotel.
Active weather in southern Sask. prompts tornado warnings on Sunday
Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by Environment Canada across parts of southern Saskatchewan on Sunday.