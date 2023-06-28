One person injured in daytime shooting in Ottawa

Ottawa police are investigating a daytime shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, just before 11 a.m.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa paramedics transported one person to hospital with gunshot wounds.

No other information has been released.

Police say a police operation is underway in the 1500 block of Raven Avenue, and people should expect to see an increased police presence.