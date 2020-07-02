OTTAWA -- One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a fire in Vanier Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on McArthur Ave. around 9:45 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from a unit on the third floor. Firefighters rescued one person from the building. Paramedics say the victim was in cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Three other people, including a firefighter, suffered minor injuries and were assessed at the scene.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 359 McArthur Road. Heavy smoke & flames from a top floor unit on arrival. Firefighters have made multiple rescues; patients in care of @OttawaParamedic . This is a 3-storey 14-apartment residential building. #ottnews #OttCity #OttFire pic.twitter.com/esD3HBiwxx — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) July 2, 2020

The fire was under control around midnight. Ottawa Fire says 12 of the 24 units in the building are not habitable, leaving at least 20 people homeless.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not available Wednesday night.