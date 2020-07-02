Advertisement
One person in critical condition after fire in Vanier
Four people were injured, one critically, in a fire at an apartment building on McArthur Ave. Wednesday night. (July 1, 2020, Twitter: Scott Stilborn/OFSFirePhoto)
OTTAWA -- One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a fire in Vanier Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on McArthur Ave. around 9:45 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from a unit on the third floor. Firefighters rescued one person from the building. Paramedics say the victim was in cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Three other people, including a firefighter, suffered minor injuries and were assessed at the scene.
The fire was under control around midnight. Ottawa Fire says 12 of the 24 units in the building are not habitable, leaving at least 20 people homeless.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not available Wednesday night.