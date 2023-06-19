One person hurt after home invasion in Mississippi Mills, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a reported home invasion in the town of Mississippi Mills, just west of Ottawa.

Police were called to a home on Ann Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday on reports someone had broken in and assaulted the person who lived there.

The suspect had already run away by the time police arrived and has yet to be located. The resident of the home was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Lanark OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

In the news release, OPP reminded residents to keep their doors locked, especially at night or when not home. Police would not comment on whether the victim's door was locked, but said that breaking and entering does not require forced entry. Keeping doors locked is a best practice for personal security, police said.