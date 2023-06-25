One person dead after shooting during police response near Ottawa's ByWard Market

One person is dead after a shooting during a police response on the edge of Ottawa's ByWard Market, according to paramedics.

Emergency crews responded to a call in the area of St. Patrick Street and Sussex Drive at approximately 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a 911 call regarding a person with a knife.

"During the response one person was shot. The individual was transported to hospital by paramedics," the Ottawa Police Duty Inspector said on Twitter.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa an adult was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

A witness told CTV News Ottawa they heard four gunshots.

No other information has been released.

The Ottawa Police Service Central Division Desk referred CTV News Ottawa to the media office for more information.

Police say the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate. The SIU investigates the police actions resulting in serious injury or death.

Yellow police tape is blocking St. Patrick Street, between Parent Avenue and Sussex Drive. Sussex Drive is also closed between Murray Street and St. Patrick Street.