One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa as wastewater indicator reaches new high
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new death from COVID-19 as levels of the virus in the city's wastewater reach another record high.
The new death brings the total COVID-19 death toll in Ottawa to 764 residents.
Hospitalizations from the virus remain steady. Ottawa Public Health reported 10 people in hospital with an active case of COVID-19 on Friday, up from nine on Thursday. There are zero COVID patients in the ICU.
However, the COVID-19 readings in Ottawa's wastewater continue to soar to record highs.
OPH figures only reflect residents who are being treated specifically because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report their own figures on patients who have tested positive.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 30 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 10 patients
- Montfort Hospital: Five patients
- CHEO: Six patients
The public health unit added 216 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its total count on Friday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community in large part because of ongoing provincial restrictions on who is eligible for PCR testing.
Provincewide, officials are reporting more than 800 COVID-19 patients in hospital.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 24 to 30): 91.0 (up from 82.7)
- Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (March 24 to 30): 18 per cent
- Known active cases: 1,281
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
These figures are updated every Monday.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 914,500 (+71)
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 876,951 (+894)
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 563,182 (+2,511)
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent (+1)
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 18 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 6 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 17 in hospital, 5 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 5 long-term care homes
- 4 retirement homes
- 4 hospital units
- 10 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
