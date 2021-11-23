OTTAWA -- One more person in Ottawa has died of COVID-19, the city's health unit reported Tuesday, as the number of active cases continues to drop.

The new death, a man in his 60s, brings the city's overall death toll from COVID-19 to 615.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 31 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. Twenty-three of those were in people under 30 years old.

The number of active cases has fallen to 316, the lowest since Nov. 9. There were 380 active cases at this time last week.

Ottawa Public Health reported 24 cases on Monday and 55 on Sunday.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 613 new cases and six new deaths from the virus.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 579, up from 492 at this time last week.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 15 to Nov. 21): 25.3 (down from 26.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 15 to Nov. 21): 1.8 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.88 (down from 0.93)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 282 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 216 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Sixty-six are fully vaccinated.

There are 134 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 118 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Sixteen are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 838,873 (+620)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 810,596 (+1,224)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 316 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 347 on Monday. It's the lowest number of active cases in the city since Nov. 9.

Ottawa Public Health reported 61 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,785.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 13 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, down from 15 on Monday.

There is one COVID-19 patient in the ICU, down from three on Monday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 1 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 0

60-69: 3

70-79: 4

80-89: 2

90+: 3

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 11 new cases (3,044 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (4,237 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (7,041 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,848 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (4,154 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,618 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,143 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,179 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (899 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (550 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,082

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,171

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 120

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,170 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sunday.A total of 1,920 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 14 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 21 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (seven elementary schools, one secondary school)

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5) Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 7) Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9) Ecole élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye (Nov. 10) Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Nov. 11) Sir Winston Churchill Public School (Nov. 13) Stittsville Public School (Nov. 13) Westwind Public School (Nov. 15) Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16) Hilson Avenue Public School (Nov. 16) Holy Spirit Elementary School (Nov. 16) École élémentaire publique Francojeunesse (Nov. 17) A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School (Nov. 18) Fern Hill School (Nov. 19) St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 20)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: