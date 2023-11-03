OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • One in hospital following Ottawa west-end shooting

    The scene of a Nov. 1 shooting on DuMaurier Avenue. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) The scene of a Nov. 1 shooting on DuMaurier Avenue. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

    The Ottawa police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Ottawa's west-end on Nov. 1

    Police say a victim was shot on the 2900 block of DuMaurier Avenue, just off of Pinecrest Road between 7 and 9 a.m. that morning.

    A victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital just after 9 a.m.

    Anyone with information, cell phone footage, or any other video of the incident is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

    The investigation is ongoing.

