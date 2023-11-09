One dead, two injured in fatal house fire in south Ottawa

One person has died and two others are hurt after a fatal house fire in south Ottawa Thursday.

Ottawa Fire Services say they responded to a residence on Bowesville Road between Earl Armstrong and Rideau Roads in the community of Ficko near the Falcon Ridge Golf Club.

Firefighters received the call at around 10 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames stemming from the garage.

One adult woman was trapped in the home and was rescued by firefighters who performed CPR at the scene. Paramedics say the adult woman succumbed to her injuries after being taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Ottawa Fire Services are responding to a residence on Bowesville Road between Earl Armstrong and Rideau Roads in the community of Ficko near the Falcon Ridge Golf Club.

Two adult men were also injured. One was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated with smoke inhalation. Another had minor injuries and was released at the scene.

Firefighters had to be evacuated from the garage just before 10:30 a.m. as the conditions of the fire were too dangerous.

A video by fire services to social media shows a large amount of smoke surrounding the home.

The fire was declared under control just before noon.

Ottawa Police initially called the incident an 'explosion' on social media, but Ottawa Fire says they are not aware of an explosion at this time.

"There were cars in the garage so the tires could have been popping," said Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio to CTV News Ottawa.

Bowesville Road between Rideau and Earl Armstrong Roads are closed as the Fire Marshal begins an investigation.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.