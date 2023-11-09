One dead, two injured in explosion at home in south Ottawa

One person has died and two others are hurt after a home explosion in south Ottawa Thursday.

Ottawa Fire Services say they are responding to a residence on Bowesville Road between Earl Armstrong and Rideau Roads in the community of Ficko near the Falcon Ridge Golf Club.

Ottawa Fire says one person has died but did not specify the gender or age.

Ottawa Paramedics say they were called to the scene at 10:20 a.m.

Paramedics said one adult woman was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The woman required CPR on the scene.

Two adult men were also injured. One was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated with smoke inhalation. Another had minor injuries and was released at the scene.

A video by fire services to social media shows a large amount of smoke surrounding the home.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.