One dead after driver strikes two pedestrians in Sandy Hill

Ottawa police say a woman in her 30s is dead after a driver struck her and another person in Sandy Hill.

Authorities were called to the area of Charlotte Street, between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue at around 7 a.m. Monday.

According to police, a driver hit two pedestrians on Charlotte Street. One woman was killed. The second pedestrian suffered minor injuries, as did the driver.

Police have not identified the woman who was killed. When reached Monday, police told CTV News Ottawa officers were contacting next-of-kin.

The city of Ottawa says Charlotte Street is closed between Rideau and Daly. Ottawa police are on scene directing traffic.

Police say investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have security video or dashcam footage of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.