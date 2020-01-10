OTTAWA -- A one-day public high school teachers strike is set to close all Ottawa-Carleton DIstrict School Board schools on Wednesday.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation will launch a one-day strike in more than a dozen shool boards throughout the province.

OCDSB says all elementary and secondary schools will be closed to students on Jan. 15. It will also include extended day programs operated by OCDSB.

Schools with the Upper Canada District School Board will also be closed.

Here is a list of the school boards affected by the one-day walkout on Jan. 15th:

• Keewatin-Patricia District School Board

• District School Board Ontario North East

• Moose Factory Island District Area School Board

• James Bay Lowlands Secondary School Board

• Rainbow District School Board

• Bluewater District School Board

• Upper Grand District School Board

• Wellington Catholic District School Board

• Durham District School Board

• Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

• Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board

• Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

• Upper Canada District School Board

• Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Grandes Rivières

• Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien

• Provincial Schools Authority

OSSTF says the Ford government has not moved on issues such as classroom size and requirements for new online courses.

“It’s time for the Ford government to come to the table with meaningful responses to our proposals so that we can work toward a deal that protects the quality of education in Ontario,” stated Harvey Bischof, President of OSSTF.

Teachers with English Catholic schools in Ontario are scheduled to start launch job action on Monday if a last minute deal isn't reached with the province. That union represents 45 thousand teachers who will begin administrative job action as of Monday.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario have announced public elementary teachers will no longer supervise extra-curricular activities outside of school hours starting on Monday. The union says rotating strikes at select school boards will also start Jan. 20 if a deal is not reached with the government by Jan. 17.



