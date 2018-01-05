

It’s called "HIT OR MISS" but addiction counsellors say OLG’s new game misses the mark.

While the game will bring in significant revenue for the province, the frequency of draws—a new one every five minutes—is concerning to those who treat people with gambling addictions every day.

“It’s cycling every five minutes and then there’s the disappointment unless you have a win,” said Shontelle Prokipcak with Mental Health and Addiction Services of Ottawa. “It’s going to be constant and it’s right there in their home or at work or wherever they are so that’s going to be [a] challenge for some people.”

OLG says according to its gambling risk assessment, the game has the same risk as the instant games already out there.

“Because you have to see the draws on mobile or on your laptop, they’re designed with built-in player protections and our responsible gambling information, PlaySmart as we call it, so it’s really available at their fingertips,” said OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti.

The new game, which costs $2 per play, launches on Tuesday. Players have to buy their ticket in a store then watch the draws on the OLG lottery app or on its website.

Resources

Gamblers Anonymous Ottawa

Mental Health and Addiction Services of Ottawa

Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services