The head of OC Transpo is "satisfied" with the overall performance of the Confederation Line during the first month of service following the 54-day shutdown.

However, Renée Amilcar cautions, "The true test of its reliability requires months of consistent service" along the two-year-old system.

In an update to councillors, Amilcar says overall service on the light rail transit system has been at 99.1 per cent of all trips since service resumed on Nov. 12.

"Line 1 service remains stable," said Amilcar."

Service resumed with seven cars, with 11 cars in service as of Nov. 29. Since Nov. 12, LRT cars have travelled more than 277,000 kilometres with nearly 11,000 trips completed.

There have been three reported issues on the LRT line since Nov. 12.

On Nov. 26, the full LRT system was shutdown in Ottawa's east end for an unauthorized person on the track. On Nov. 18, a brake default caused a train to stop inside the light rail transit tunnel, keeping 50 passengers on the train for 55 minutes. On Nov. 16, a train was stopped at Bayview Station when the operator heard a sound.

Amilcar says OC Transpo continues to "exercise additional oversight of rail operations", including enhanced observations of Rideau Transit Maintenance's work on track and station infrastructure, maintenance and preparedness, and documentation.

OC Transpo meets daily with RTM to review the status of long-term action items, including daily service performance, and ongoing issues.

The O-Train was shutdown on Sept. 19 after a westbound LRT car derailed at Tremblay Station, damaging the track, the station platform and infrastructure before stopping near Riverside Drive. In October, the city hired Philadelphia-based TRA Inc. to oversee the return-to-service plan from Rideau Transit Maintenance.

"While we are satisfied with the overall performance of Line 1 since it re-opened, the true test of its reliability requires months of consistent service, rather than weeks," said Amilcar.

"We will continue to diligently monitor and oversee RTM’s work to ensure service runs as expected and longer-term issues identified by TRA are resolved in a timely manner."