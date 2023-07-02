OC Transpo 'ramping up' fare inspections at O-Train stations and some bus routes

The O-Train running along the Confederation Line in Ottawa. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa) The O-Train running along the Confederation Line in Ottawa. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina