OC Transpo offering free rides on routes serving downtown Ottawa
OC Transpo is now offering free rides on 15 routes that serve areas affected by the three week "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
Starting today, riders can board buses for free at on-street stops alone the routes.
Council approved a motion from Coun. Catherine McKenney to provide no-charge service to residents and workers in the affected areas until 30 days after the city is no longer under a state of emergency.
Starting Sunday, riders will be able to board buses at any stops on the following routes for free.
- Route 5
- Route 6
- Route 7
- Route 9
- Route 10
- Route 11
- Route 14
- Route 15
- Route 16
- Route 18
- Route 19
- Route 55
- Route 56
- Route 85
- Route 114
OC Transpo says riders will have to pay fares when boarding the bus routes at pedestrian entrances to the Greenboro, Hurdman and Tunney's Pasture stations along the Confederation Line.
"Payments will be required beyond these routes," the city said.
Para Transpo trips booked to or from addresses in the Somerset and Rideau-Vanier ward will also be no-charge.
More information on downtown detours and no-charge bus and Para Transpo service are available at octranspo.com.
RESTRICTED SERVICE DOWNTOWN
OC Transpo warns transit services are restricted downtown due to the ongoing police activity in the red zone.
All bus routes with service downtown will remain on detour until further notice.