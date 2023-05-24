OC Transpo launches hiring blitz to fill 500 jobs

OC Transpo staff at Blair Station talk to people seeking jobs at the public transit service. OC Transpo is looking to fill 500 positions. May 24, 2023. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) OC Transpo staff at Blair Station talk to people seeking jobs at the public transit service. OC Transpo is looking to fill 500 positions. May 24, 2023. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina