Wolfe Islander III brought back into service after new Wolfe Islander IV damaged

Damage to the Wolfe Island ferry kept service shut down for several hours Wednesday and it's unclear when the damaged ferry will be repaired.

The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) says the Wolfe Islander IV sustained "minor damage" while on route from the Marysville dock at around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday and had to stay at the Kingston dock for several hours while staff inspected it.

"All passengers were transported safely and an investigation began immediately," an MTO spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

The Wolfe Islander III was brought in to replace ferry service, but according to the ferry's posts on social media, that service didn't begin until 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

"Departing from Dawson Point, the WI3 operated on-demand overnight until all vehicles were accommodate," the MTO said. "The ministry continues to investigate the incident."

The cause of the damage to the Wolfe Islander IV and how long repairs will take is unknown.

The ferry is the only connection people living on Wolfe Island, south of Kingston, have with the mainland. Ferry service has been disrupted numerous times over the years due to crew shortages and issues with the Wolfe Islander III.

The Wolfe Islander IV is a zero-emission ferry that was meant to replace the smaller Wolfe Islander III. It came into service this summer.

The MTO said it would provide further updates as they become available.

"We thank ferry users for their patience and understanding as we work to restore the service," a statement said.