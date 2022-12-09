OC Transpo investigating assault on the O-Train at Rideau Station

OC Transpo is investigating what it calls a "serious incident" on the Confederation Line during which a rider was assaulted.

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa officers responded to a call for an assault on an LRT vehicle at Rideau Station at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

"As the incident occurred on the LRT, OC Transpo Special Constables have taken lead on the investigation," police said in an email.

OC Transpo said on Twitter it was aware of a serious incident that occurred on O-Train Line 1 and was investigating.

"Our Special Constables Unit monitors our transit system 24/7 to ensure it continues to be safe for our customers."

In a statement to CTV News, director of transit operations Troy Charter said special constables arrested one man, who is now facing charges.

"Our Special Constables are currently completing their investigation with continued support from the Ottawa Police Service. We cannot comment further on the incident as it is currently under criminal investigation," Charter said.

There were comments online that suggested the emergency intercom wasn't working or that no one picked up, but Charter claimed there was no issue.

"The City can confirm that the emergency intercom on the train where the incident took place was functional. An internal investigation has been launched to review the incident against our standard operating procedures. We can assure our customers that their concerns are being treated with the respect and seriousness they deserve."

Ottawa paramedics say there was no call for paramedic service at the Rideau Station.