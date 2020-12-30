OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said the employee visited public areas in all stations along Line 1, as part of their normal duties.

"The investigation has confirmed that they did not have any close contact with members of the public while on duty," said Manconi, who didn't mention the employee's position at OC Transpo.

The employee began experiencing symptoms on Dec. 27, and has been self-isolating since Dec. 28.

Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo the key dates are Dec. 25, 26 and 27.

"We have begun contacting employees who may have come into close contact with the employee during these key dates," said Manconi.

"OPH is following up with family and friends who may have been in close contact with the employee."