OTTAWA -- The O-Train “Trillium Line” will shutdown the first weekend of May for two years of construction work.

Carleton University says “the City of Ottawa has confirmed the O-Train Line 2 – Trillium Line – will close on Saturday, May 2, 2020 for two years as part of the line’s expansion.”

During the O-Train shutdown, OC Transpo will operate “R2 bus service” along the entire line, with buses stopping at all Line 2 Stations.

In a note to students on its website, Carleton University says “the city has stated that there will be improvements to bus service to campus during the shutdown.”

The city is expanding the Trillium Line from Bayview to Riverside South, with a link to the Ottawa International Airport.

O-Train “Trillium Line” service is scheduled to launch in September 2022.