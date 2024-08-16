O-Train Line 1 to be partially closed Aug. 25 for Stage 2 work

The eastern end of the Confederation Line LRT will be offline for one day this month as crews connect it to the eastern Stage 2 extension.

A memo to city council, sent Friday, says Stage 2 work will require service to be offline between St. Laurent and Blair stations on Sunday, Aug. 25. Full service is scheduled to resume the next day.

"The Stage 2 contractor, East-West Connectors, will connect the existing train control systems to the new extension, east of Blair Station. While this work is underway, service will not be able to operate on the section of the line between Blair and St. Laurent," the memo said.

On Aug. 25, Line 1 will operate between Tunney's Pasture and St. Laurent stations. R1 buses will run between St. Laurent and Blair stations every 10 minutes, and a shuttle bus service will run between St. Laurent and Cyrville stations every 15 minutes.

The Stage 2 east extension will expand Line 1 east from Blair Station, adding 12 kilometres of track and five new stations at Montreal Road, Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard, Convent Glen (Orléans Boulevard), Place d'Orléans, and Trim Road. It is expected to be complete in 2025.