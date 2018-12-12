

Councillor Tobi Nussbaum confirms he is leaving city hall to head up the National Capital Commission effective February 4th.

One day after CTV News broke the story, Nussbaum confirmed the news in a statement posted to twitter Thursday night.

"I am honoured to be asked to serve as the NCC's next CEO and looking forward to working closely with the Commission's highly professional staff, dedicated board of directors, and all other stakeholders to fulfill its mandate," the message said.

Nussbaum was re-elected in October as the councillor for Rideau—Rockcliffe ward.

Following Nussbaum's announcement the NCC sent out a separate statement.

"The Board of Directors would like to congratulate Mr. Tobias Nussbaum on his appointment to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the National Capital Commission (NCC)."

In his new position Nussbaum will oversee some key projects including the Lebreton Flats redevelopment project, Canada's official residences, Gatineau Park, and other significant files.

Accepting the position means Nussbaum will step down as Councillor for Rideau-Rockliffe.

City officials say council may pass a by-law requiring a by-election within 60 days of his departure.

Preliminary estimates for the cost of a by-election are upwards of $500,000.

“This broad estimate includes such costs as rental of vote counting equipment, hiring of temporary staff, voter notification letters, printing of ballots, and supplies.” said Rick O’Connor, City Clerk & Solicitor.