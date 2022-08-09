Non-life threatening injuries in Snake Island Road crash

Ottawa paramedics say two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition after a crash in rural south Ottawa.

Emergency crews were called to Snake Island Road at Blanchfield road just after 5 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash.

Paramedics say one person in their 20s and one in their 90s suffered non life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims was trapped in their vehicle and Ottawa firefighters were on scene to help get them out safely. Ottawa Fire Services also says firefighters cleaned up "a large amount of fluids" at the scene.