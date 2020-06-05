OTTAWA -- Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Ottawa this afternoon for the “No Peace Until Justice” march.

The rally to denounce racism and police brutality is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Parliament Hill, before travelling through the streets of downtown Ottawa. In a statement on Instagram, the “No Peace Until Justice” organizers say “for safety concerns, we will be releasing the route of the march on the day of the event at 10 a.m.”

The demonstration comes just over a week after the death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. Former officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, while three other officers on the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

“We will be walking to inspire policing change. We all see what is happening in the USA right now and the entire world is being shaken. Ottawa also have its share,” said Yvette Ashiri of the African Canadians Association of Ottawa and one of the organizers of "No Peace Until Justice."

“We want policing change. We want anti-Black racism to change.”

The Ottawa Police Service issued a statement on Thursday saying, “We respect the rights of our residents and community members to speak out when they see injustices and we understand the community’s deep pain and frustration. Our role is to provide a safe space for people to grieve and be heard.”

Ottawa Police will be closing roads during the rally, and police are working with Ottawa Public Health to ensure personal protective equipment is available to participants.

“We will be there to ensure your safety (Friday) and we will be there to hear you and to ensure your message is heard. We guarantee that right by supporting you and ensuring your safety,” said Insp. Frank D’Aoust.

The “No Peace Until Justice” march is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic, with public health officials encouraging people to practice physical distancing. Organizer say masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be available to participants.

Precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

Ottawa Public Health is offering tips for safer participation in a march during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand that people are hurting and voices need to be heard. We are listening,” OPH said on Twitter.

The health unit is recommending, “Those with pre-existing conditions, those over the age of 65 and others who are high-risk avoid participating in demonstration marches this weekend. Express your opinions online and you can use social media to show your solidarity instead.”

Ottawa Public Health offers tips for participants in the march:

During the march

Wear a cloth mask at all times

Wear ear plugs or noise protectors

Maintain physical distancing as much as possible

Make noise with drums or thunder sticks, as shouting can increase the spread of droplets

Regularly clean your hands

Avoid sharing with others (food, water, posters)

After the march

Remove and wash your clothes immediately

Shower as soon as you can

Disinfect any materials that you carried

Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and go for testing if needed