    • No one hurt following bedroom fire in Centretown

    Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a bedroom fire on Nepean Street. Jan. 21, 2024. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a bedroom fire on Nepean Street. Jan. 21, 2024. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)
    Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt after a bedroom fire in Centretown overnight.

    A 9-1-1 caller reported a fire on the top floor of a three-storey single family home on Nepean Street at around 2:25 a.m. Sunday. The occupants of the home were told to get out and close doors behind them.

    It was a cold morning, at around -15 C with a wind chill of -24 at the time.

    Firefighters arrived within three minutes. While working to douse the flames, firefighters searched the home and ensured no one was trapped inside.

    The fire was under control by 2:52 a.m. Crews used high pressure fans to push smoke out of the house.

    A news release from Ottawa Fire said an Ottawa fire investigator would not be required to attend for this incident, but the cause of the fire was not disclosed.

