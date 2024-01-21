No one hurt following bedroom fire in Centretown

Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt after a bedroom fire in Centretown overnight.

A 9-1-1 caller reported a fire on the top floor of a three-storey single family home on Nepean Street at around 2:25 a.m. Sunday. The occupants of the home were told to get out and close doors behind them.

It was a cold morning, at around -15 C with a wind chill of -24 at the time.

Firefighters arrived within three minutes. While working to douse the flames, firefighters searched the home and ensured no one was trapped inside.

The fire was under control by 2:52 a.m. Crews used high pressure fans to push smoke out of the house.

A news release from Ottawa Fire said an Ottawa fire investigator would not be required to attend for this incident, but the cause of the fire was not disclosed.