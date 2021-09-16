OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating a late night shooting in the Ledbury neighbourhood.

Officers responded to a call for a vehicle possibly damaged by bullets and men walking away from it on Southmore Drive at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, two men returned to the vehicle.

"Once confronted by police concerning possible bullet holes located on the vehicle, they admitted they had been shot at approximately 30 minutes prior at the intersection of Baycrest Drive and Walkley Road," said police in a media release.

"Police later located spent shell casings at that intersection. No one was injured."

Southmore Drive is approximately three kilometres from the corner of Baycrest Drive and Walkley Road.

The suspect vehicle is described as a large black SUV.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information about this incident. They are also looking for anyone who may have been in the area and may have dashcam footage or security footage.

You can contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.