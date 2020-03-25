OTTAWA -- Ottawa recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, according to the latest data from Ontario's ministry of health.

There are 100 new cases in Ontario, the province's largest single-day jump since the outbreak began. The province's total number of cases is now 688, including nine deaths.

Five of the new Ontario cases are in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington area.

Ottawa's confirmed case count remains at 27.

Mayor Jiim Watson declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in response to the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health said Tuesday it was investigating 25 confirmed and 13 indeterminate cases of COVID-19. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches has previously said there could be up to 4,000 cases in Ottawa.