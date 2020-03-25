OTTAWA -- Mayor Jim Watson has declared a State of Emergency in Ottawa because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watson made the announcement at City Council Wednesday.

"Declaring a state of emergency will help our City Manager, Steve Kanellakos, and his team deploy our emergency operations in a quicker and more nimble fashion," Watson said.

Ottawa Public Health is investigating 25 confirmed and 13 indeterminate cases of COVID-19 in the city. Ontario's Ministry of Health has reported 27 confirmed cases in Ottawa, as of their most recent update at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

