Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy

This classic Chianti could use more cellar time, then be sure to decant when you open it for 1-2 hours. Full-bodied with a firm grip. Aromas of dark fruit, sun-dried tomato and dried herbs. Mouth-watering acidity for a wide range of dishes from pasta in tomato sauce to spicy sausages. This wine is a blend of mostly Sangiovese grapes, with a little Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. Finishes with baking spices, dried herbs. Pair with game meats, Italian sausage or meats sauces.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2016-2022

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 943613

Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia

A terrific, full-bodied Australian red wine made from the country's iconic Shiraz grape. Pair with roast beef. Decant 1-2 hours.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2023

Luscious Lamb Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 327767

Vinho Verde, Portugal

A vibrant, lovely, 2015 vintage made from the Avesso grapes from vines planted in granitic soils overlooking the Douro River at the southeastern limit of the Vinhos Verde region. The Covela Edição Nacional has terrific minerality and racy acidity for shellfish.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2019

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 524868

Ontario VQA, Canada

A medium-sweet Niagara white wine produced by Rockway Vineyards from the Vidal grape. Aromas of sweet peach. Pair with medium curries.

Alcohol: 10.5%

Sweetness: Medium Dry

Drink: 2015-2017

Calm Curry Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 86/100

LCBO: 522912

Rhône A.P., France

The 2015 vintage of this dessert wine features aromas of toffee, honey and dried apricot. Pair with biscotti.

Alcohol: 15%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2017-2020

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 515783