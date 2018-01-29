Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Jan.29, 2018
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 4:58PM EST
Barone Ricasoli Rocca Guicciarda Riserva Chianti Classico 2014
Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy
This classic Chianti could use more cellar time, then be sure to decant when you open it for 1-2 hours. Full-bodied with a firm grip. Aromas of dark fruit, sun-dried tomato and dried herbs. Mouth-watering acidity for a wide range of dishes from pasta in tomato sauce to spicy sausages. This wine is a blend of mostly Sangiovese grapes, with a little Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. Finishes with baking spices, dried herbs. Pair with game meats, Italian sausage or meats sauces.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2016-2022
Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 943613
Mojo Shiraz 2016
Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia
A terrific, full-bodied Australian red wine made from the country's iconic Shiraz grape. Pair with roast beef. Decant 1-2 hours.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2023
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 327767
Covela Edição Nacional Avesso 2015
Vinho Verde, Portugal
A vibrant, lovely, 2015 vintage made from the Avesso grapes from vines planted in granitic soils overlooking the Douro River at the southeastern limit of the Vinhos Verde region. The Covela Edição Nacional has terrific minerality and racy acidity for shellfish.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2019
Price: $17.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 524868
Rockway Vineyards Plush White 2015
Ontario VQA, Canada
A medium-sweet Niagara white wine produced by Rockway Vineyards from the Vidal grape. Aromas of sweet peach. Pair with medium curries.
Alcohol: 10.5%
Sweetness: Medium Dry
Drink: 2015-2017
Price: $14.95
Score: 86/100
LCBO: 522912
Xavier Vin Doux Naturel Muscat De Beaumes De Venise 2015
Rhône A.P., France
The 2015 vintage of this dessert wine features aromas of toffee, honey and dried apricot. Pair with biscotti.
Alcohol: 15%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2017-2020
Price: $16.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 515783