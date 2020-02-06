OTTAWA -- Technology is a major part of our lives and now an Ottawa-based company has integrated it into every aspect of what could be the apartment of the future.

“[We wanted] to create a new standard, a smartphone-centric environment for residents here in the year 2020,” said Hugo Moreira, 1VALET’s marketing communications manager.

The company works with developers and property managers to infuse smart features into buildings and units in an effort to make life easier and more convenient for residents.

“The residents really benefit from it because they have one ecosystem that allows them to interact with the property manager and the concierge through our resident app experience,” said Rick Hardy-Cheam, vice president of sales and marketing.

THE FEATURES

Some of the main features include an entry console which allows people to use facial recognition to get into the lobby or alert a resident of a visitor.

Expecting a delivery? Couriers are able to scan the package which automatically unlocks the lobby door and they’re able to deliver the package to a secure mailbox.

There are also features installed to prevent water damage.

“We’ve put smart water valves and sensors throughout the building and in-suite wherever there could potentially be a leak,” said Moreira. “Whenever there’s a leak, the sensor that’s located under that area detects it, sends a signal to the smart water valve which shuts off the water—not for the whole building, just at that spot—and it sends a signal to everyone who needs to know so your property manager, your concierge…”

COST

Hardy-Cheam says the cost, built in to monthly maintenance fees, would range from $3.99 to $14.99 per unit, per month.