No intention to take accessible parking space: Kingston Ont. police

    Kingston police say they are aware of the photo circulating online which shows a marked police car parked in an accessible parking space outside of a local restaurant.

    Police investigation shows there was no intention to “deny any members of the public use of this space.”

    Police say they were called to a report of an emergency happening in the area of the Kingslake Plaza located at 1201 Division St. on Dec. 27, 2023. When they arrived on scene, they found that the person involved with the incident had fled the area on foot.

    After receiving information saying that the suspect may have entered a nearby restaurant located within the plaza, police say the responding officer parked their car quickly in an accessible parking space.

    Though the suspect was not located inside the plaza, they were located shortly after inside a nearby business, officers say.

    One person, 28, has been arrested and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of breach of probation and one count of mischief under $5,000.

