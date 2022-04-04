No injuries reported in Barrhaven fire

No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at a home in Barrhaven early Monday evening.

Several residents posted photos on social media of a large plume of smoke rising into the air at around 6 p.m.

Firefighters were called to the home on Bearman Street, where they found the fire at the back of a house. The flames did a significant amount of damage the siding and affected the house next door.

One cat was able to rescued from the home by firefighters and the fire was brought under control.

What caused the blaze is unknown.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.