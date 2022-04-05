No injuries reported following two-alarm fire in Bells Corners

Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after a backyard fire spread to the roof of a home in Bells Corners.

Firefighters were called to a home on Foothills Drive near Redfield Avenue at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday because some wood at the back of the home had caught fire. The fire had spread up the back of the house and onto the roof.

The majority of the fire was in the attic and firefighters called a second alarm to bring in more resources.

It took a little over an hour to declare the fire was out. OFS said firefighters would remain on scene for most of the evening watching for possible flare-ups.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.