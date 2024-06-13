OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • No injuries reported following collision involving two trucks on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says no injuries were reported following a collision involving two heavy trucks on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario Thursday morning. (OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says no injuries were reported following a collision involving two heavy trucks on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario Thursday morning. (OPP/ X)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says no injuries were reported following a collision involving two trailer trucks on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario Thursday morning. 

    In a satatemnt to CTV News Ottawa, the OPP said Thursday, the collision happened at 4 a.m. when an eastbound tracktor trailer was pulled over at the off-ramp for the Joyceville Road exit before it was struck by another trailer that was attempting to take the same ramp exit. 

    "The stopped vehicle was carrying frozen meat products. The other vehicle involved was carrying food products," reads the statement.

    The sides of both trucks were damaged. They are needing to be towed away, police say.

    Meanwhile, the highway was left with substantial debris, police say, prompting its closure for clean-up.

    Police say Highway 401 eastbound at MM 632 was shut down until noon to allow for the clean-up efforts to take place.

    People were asked to take the detours that were in place at Joyceville Road.

    The driver of the stopped trailer, a 58-year-old man from Rideau Lakes Township has been charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle. The other driver is from the Toronto area. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News