No injuries reported following collision involving two trucks on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says no injuries were reported following a collision involving two trailer trucks on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario Thursday morning.

In a satatemnt to CTV News Ottawa, the OPP said Thursday, the collision happened at 4 a.m. when an eastbound tracktor trailer was pulled over at the off-ramp for the Joyceville Road exit before it was struck by another trailer that was attempting to take the same ramp exit.

"The stopped vehicle was carrying frozen meat products. The other vehicle involved was carrying food products," reads the statement.

The sides of both trucks were damaged. They are needing to be towed away, police say.

Meanwhile, the highway was left with substantial debris, police say, prompting its closure for clean-up.

Police say Highway 401 eastbound at MM 632 was shut down until noon to allow for the clean-up efforts to take place.

People were asked to take the detours that were in place at Joyceville Road.

The driver of the stopped trailer, a 58-year-old man from Rideau Lakes Township has been charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle. The other driver is from the Toronto area.