No injuries reported after transport truck crash on Highway 401 near Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say no one has been reported hurt after a transport truck ended up in a ditch on Highway 401 near Brockville Sunday morning.
Police say the driver skidded off the westbound lanes near Lyn Road at around 8 a.m., causing some traffic delays.
Photos shared by police show a truck in the ditch, with the cab on its side.
Flurries and the risk of snow squalls are in the weather forecast for the area, with a winter weather travel advisory warning of significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.
Police said that while no one was hurt, there was a fuel leak, which emergency crews worked to contain.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SNOW SQUALL WATCH
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel for tricking him into making videos to ridicule him
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos alleged in a lawsuit filed Saturday in New York that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel deceived him into making videos on the Cameo app that were used to ridicule the disgraced lawmaker on the show.
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
Canada holds 'workshops' for Indian officials on rule of law amid Trudeau, Modi spat
As experts urge Canada to ease the strain after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of helping kill a Canadian, Ottawa is turning to the world of slideshows and flow charts.
Ottawa late to respond to Emergencies Act commission findings
The Liberal government has missed a deadline to respond to the findings and recommendations of Justice Paul Rouleau, who headed a federal inquiry into the government's first and only use of the Emergencies Act in 2022.
Top UN court to hold hearings on legality of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian-claimed lands
The United Nations' highest court opens historic hearings Monday into the legality of Israel's 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state, plunging the 15 international judges back into the heart of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
A 104-year-old's secret? Be kind, she says, after receiving more than 1,500 birthday cards
Louise Pelley asked for 104 birthday cards for her 104th birthday on Feb. 1, 2024. Members of her community and from around the world smashed those expectations after she was showered with more than 1,500 notes and cards.
Homeless N.L. man lives on $175 a month. Federal housing monitor says it’s not enough
People on government income support programs are increasingly ending up in tents or homeless encampments, community workers said as they applauded Canada’s housing advocate's recent call to boost minimum wages and social assistance rates.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Body of Daniel Robichaud, missing ice sailor, found in N.B.
The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.
-
Prime Minister appoints new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia
In a news release on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced the appointment of the Honourable R. Lester Jesudason as a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) and the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division).
-
Halifax gears up for Juno awards with sign unveiling
The 2024 Juno Awards organizing committee has partnered with the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission to put up a massive sign to kick off early Juno celebrations.
Toronto
-
OHL player Connor Lockhart returns after police investigation, 'indefinite suspension'
Connor Lockhart, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player who was under investigation by both police and the league, returned to the Oshawa Generals lineup Saturday night following the conclusion of those investigations.
-
It's Family Day long weekend. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday
Some businesses will be closed this Monday due to the Family Day long weekend. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday.
-
Streetcar service returns to Broadview Avenue after almost 2 years
Streetcars will return to Broadview Avenue Sunday as infrastructure work in the area has been completed.
Montreal
-
Quebec teens brought Naloxone to a party, just in case. Then they saved a girl's life
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
-
Shooting victim in Little Italy was brother of reputed gang leader
The victim of the midnight shooting in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood on Saturday was the brother of reputed gang leader Jean-Philippe Célestin, a source confirmed to CTV News.
-
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he conceived through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
Northern Ontario
-
Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
-
More anti-worker violence on northern Ont. picket line: CUPE
The Canadian Union of Public Employees is condemning reports of more acts of violence against striking municipal workers in Black-River Matheson and called out the Ontario Government for allowing the use of ‘scabs.’
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
London
-
Vacant structure destroyed by overnight fire in London
CTV News has learned, from sources at the scene, the building was scheduled to be demolished. Utilities had been turned off and removed.
-
'Excited to learn to skate': Program gives 30 children an introduction to hockey
Stepping onto the ice isn't always the smoothest when it's your first time — but thanks to the Bauer First Shift program, children from London and St. Thomas, Ont. are being introduced to the basics of hockey.
-
Suspect identified after alleged stabbing leaves victim with 'serious' injuries, St. Thomas police say
The suspect, a 54-year-old St. Thomas man, is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating fatal crash on McPhillips
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is investigating a fatal crash near the northern edge of the city.
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
-
How Manitobans can take part in this year’s Great Backyard Bird Count
The Great Backyard Bird Count is taking flight around the globe this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Unions want Conestoga College's president to step down over derogatory comments
Conestoga College's president is facing criticism for derogatory comments he made about another college president. Now two of the school's unions are suggesting that John Tibbits should step down.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Cambridge Friday morning has died from their injuries.
-
One person taken to hospital after fire in Kitchener
Emergency services were called to the Joseph Street and David Street area just before noon.
Calgary
-
Jones opens final Scotties Tournament of Hearts appearance with 7-5 victory as 22-year-old Saskatchewan skip Ackerman shines in the clutch
Manitoba's Jennifer Jones opened her 18th and final Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a 7-5 victory Saturday over Nova Scotia's Heather Smith.
-
Alberta First Nations seek answers on carbon capture and storage plans
Seven Alberta First Nations have banded together to seek answers as industry and government move on billion-dollar plans to inject and store millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases underneath or adjacent to their traditional lands.
-
Gu comes through with golden show in super pipe
Thousands of people crammed onto the hill at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park Saturday night to snap pictures and scream in support of Eileen Gu.
Saskatoon
-
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
-
Winter Shines Festival brings warmth to downtown Saskatoon
Both Saskatoon and its winter shine with the Nutrien Winter Shines Festival.
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
Edmonton
-
Alberta First Nations seek answers on carbon capture and storage plans
Seven Alberta First Nations have banded together to seek answers as industry and government move on billion-dollar plans to inject and store millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases underneath or adjacent to their traditional lands.
-
Jones opens final Scotties Tournament of Hearts appearance with 7-5 victory as 22-year-old Saskatchewan skip Ackerman shines in the clutch
Manitoba's Jennifer Jones opened her 18th and final Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a 7-5 victory Saturday over Nova Scotia's Heather Smith.
-
Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
Vancouver
-
Demonstrators burn Indian flag at Vancouver consulate months after murder
Protesters waving Khalistan flags took to the street outside the Indian consulate in downtown Vancouver Saturday, with a handful burning and cutting Indian flags to mark eight months since the killing of a Surrey man outside a gurdwara.
-
2 injured in train derailment near Revelstoke, B.C.
Two railway crew members were sent to hospital after multiple locomotives derailed and sparked a fire east of Revelstoke, B.C.
-
Surrey's Arshdeep Bains called up to the Vancouver Canucks
Surrey, B.C.’s own Arshdeep Bains has been called up to the big leagues, the Vancouver Canucks announced Friday.
Regina
-
Suspect in Regina church fire arrested
A 31-year-old man is facing charges after setting fire to a church earlier this month.
-
Regina police issue fentanyl and carfentanil advisory
Regina police have issued a fentanyl and carfentanil advisory, noting the heightened risk of overdose and death.
-
Team Saskatchewan makes strong start at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Team Saskatchewan made a strong start at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Friday night with a win against Team P.E.I.