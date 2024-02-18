No injuries reported after transport truck crash on Highway 401 near Brockville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say no one has been reported hurt after a transport truck ended up in a ditch on Highway 401 near Brockville Sunday morning.

Police say the driver skidded off the westbound lanes near Lyn Road at around 8 a.m., causing some traffic delays.

Photos shared by police show a truck in the ditch, with the cab on its side.

Flurries and the risk of snow squalls are in the weather forecast for the area, with a winter weather travel advisory warning of significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Police said that while no one was hurt, there was a fuel leak, which emergency crews worked to contain.