    • No injuries reported after transport truck crash on Highway 401 near Brockville, Ont.

    No one was hurt after this transport truck crashed on Highway 401 westbound near Brockville, Ont. Feb. 18, 2024. (OPP/Twitter) No one was hurt after this transport truck crashed on Highway 401 westbound near Brockville, Ont. Feb. 18, 2024. (OPP/Twitter)
    Ontario Provincial Police say no one has been reported hurt after a transport truck ended up in a ditch on Highway 401 near Brockville Sunday morning.

    Police say the driver skidded off the westbound lanes near Lyn Road at around 8 a.m., causing some traffic delays.

    Photos shared by police show a truck in the ditch, with the cab on its side.

    Flurries and the risk of snow squalls are in the weather forecast for the area, with a winter weather travel advisory warning of significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

    Police said that while no one was hurt, there was a fuel leak, which emergency crews worked to contain.

