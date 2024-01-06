No injuries reported after fire in L'Orignal, Ont. apartment complex

Ontario Provincial Police say no one has been reported hurt after a fire in an apartment complex in L'Orignal, east of Ottawa.

Emergency responders were called to the building on County Road 17, east of Longueuil Street, at around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The nine-unit building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, but everyone who lives there was able to get outside safely, OPP said. Crews from the Champlain Fire Department, Hawkesbury Fire Department, East Hawkesbury Fire Department, and Alfred and Plantagenet Fire Department all arrived to battle the blaze.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, OPP said the building was significantly damaged and all tenants have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Police said there is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact the Hawkesbury detachment at 1-888-310-1122.