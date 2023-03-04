No injuries after garage fire in Barrhaven

No one has been reported hurt after a garage fire in Barrhaven.

Ottawa firefighters were called to a home on Russet Terrace at around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. The homeowner had called 911 to report a fire in the garage, which contained two cars, cans of gas and a propane tank.

Everyone was out of the home when firefighters arrived and searchers found no one else inside.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes and was contained to the garage. Fire crews used high-pressure fans to blow the residual smoke out of the rest of the home.

What caused the fire is under investigation.