Advertisement
No COVID-19 patients at Queensway-Carleton Hospital for first time since March 13
There were no COVID-19 cases at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital on Thursday and Friday for the first time since March. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Queensway Carleton Hospital and Foundation)
OTTAWA -- For the first time in 153 days, there were no cases of COVID-19 at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital.
In a message on Twitter Friday afternoon, the west-end hospital said, "We have good news! (Thursday) we celebrated the first time since March 13 to have no cases of COVID-19 at QCH."
Staff in the ICU and ACE units saw most of the admitted patients with COVID-19.
In a follow-up message, the Queensway-Carleton Hospital said, "This is because of you, Ottawa! This kind of news is possible when we follow the guidelines from Ottawa Public Health: wash your hands, wear a mask and physical distance – it's working! Thank you."
According to Ottawa Public Health there are 11 people currently in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19, including two in the ICU.
COVID-19 patients are treated in all Ottawa hospitals.