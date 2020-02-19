Voters can now cast their ballot for the provincial byelections in Orléans and Ottawa-Vanier.

The two byelections were called to fill the vacant seats after Liberal Nathalie Des Rosier resigned in Ottawa-Vanier, and Marie-France Lalonde left the Liberal seat in Orléans to represent the party at the federal level.

From Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, voters can cast their ballots in advance voting locations in their electoral district. Advance voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can also vote at the returning office in each riding until Friday.

The provincial byelections will be held in the two ridings on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Canadian citizens who reside in Orléans or Ottawa-Vanier and are at least 18-years-old on election day are eligible to vote.

Elections Ontario says registered voters should receive a voter information card with advance voting locations, dates and times. Voters who do not receive a voter information card can still vote.

For information on where to vote, visit www.elections.on.ca.

Here is the list of candidates running in the provincial byelections:

Orléans

Keegan Bennett – None of the Above Direct Democracy Party

Stephen Blais – Ontario Liberal Party

Jean-Serge Brisson – Libertarian

Gerrie Huenemoerder – Alliance

Natalie Montgomery – PC Party of Ontario

Manon Parrot – Ontario NDP

John Turmel – Paupers

Andrew West - Green Party of Ontario

Ottawa-Vanier