No charges laid following pro-Palestine protest at Bayshore Shopping Centre
Ottawa police say no charges were laid after a protest erupted at the Bayshore Shopping Centre in Ottawa last Friday that was targeting the clothing retailer Zara.
A crowd of approximately 100 demonstrators with Palestinian flags, signs, and drums marched through the Bayshore Shopping Centre Friday evening to protest the Spanish fashion company, which has come under fire for a recent advertising campaign that critics say references the Israel-Hamas war and the resulting devastation in Gaza.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Videos posted to social media show protesters walking through the mall, drumming and chanting. One video includes a person saying, "If your kids are scared, imagine what the kids in Palestine feel" as others chant, "while you're shopping, bombs are dropping."
Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs addressed the protest at Monday's Ottawa Police Services Board meeting.
"We worked with Bayshore management, as well as their security, to assist in the arrival or the managing of the people… We had 12 police officers that attended the event and it lasted about one hour," Stubbs said.
"While no Criminal Code offences occurred, this was private property. Management did ask us to disperse the demonstrators. We were able to guide them through the mall safely and ask them to leave after about one hour."
A spokesperson for Bayshore told CTV News Ottawa that permission was not given to hold the event at the mall.
"We were not contacted by organizers regarding this event, nor was permission granted to hold this gathering on our private property," a statement said. "We did inform authorities once we became aware and worked collaboratively to monitor and manage the situation. As always, our priority remained to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all customers and staff."
The protest in Ottawa was one of several protests against Zara. A protest at Toronto's Eaton Centre on Sunday is under investigation by Toronto police after a heated exchange between a protester and someone else in the mall. In one video, a protester says to someone "I'll lay you out on the floor" and threatens to put someone "six feet deep."
Zara pulled its controversial advertising campaign last week and issued an apology, saying it was conceived in July and photographed in September, before Hamas's attack on Oct. 7 and before Israel's invasion of the Gaza Strip.
Online critics said one image of a model holding a mannequin wrapped in a white shroud resembled burial shrouds used in Gaza, which have been seen repeatedly in news footage from the warzone.
Zara said in its online apology that the images were meant to showcase "craftmade garments in an artistic context."
--With files from The Canadian Press and CP24.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians fear for the future of the middle class, according to a nationwide survey
Fewer than 31 per cent of Canadians are optimistic about the future of Canada’s middle class, according to the latest class-identity survey by research firm Pollara Strategic Insights.
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he's convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Jonathan Majors was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a trial that he hoped would vindicate him and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star. It did just the opposite: Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. dropped him hours after the verdict.
Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee accused of 2003 sex assault on helicopter
A new lawsuit claims musician Tommy Lee sexually assaulted a woman in a helicopter during a drug-filled 2003 flight in California.
Daughter comes face to face with mom's accused killer in Corner Brook, N.L., court
Marina Goodyear came face to face with her father Monday in a Corner Brook, N.L., courtroom for the first time since he was accused of killing her mother.
'I want God taught in school': Sask. received 18 letters before implementing pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints in the summer before it implemented a rule preventing most children from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
BREAKING NEWS Earthquake in northwestern China kills at least 111 people in Gansu and Qinghai provinces
At least 111 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in a mountainous region in northwestern China, the country's state media reported on Tuesday.
Final electric-vehicle mandate to come Tuesday, sales must double by 2026
Canadian auto companies sold more electric vehicles this year than ever before, but would still need to nearly double that number within three years to meet a new national mandate.
Annual rent increases slowing as average asking price reaches $2,174 in November
A report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,174 in November, relatively flat from the previous month but an 8.4 per cent increase year-over-year.
Ottawa youth accused in alleged terror plot now also facing explosives charges
An Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges for an alleged plot against the Jewish community is now also accused of having explosives in his possession.
Atlantic
-
‘Why steal them?’ Dozens of turkeys stolen from New Brunswick grocery store
The owner of a grocery store in Salisbury, N.B. said around 60 frozen turkeys were stolen from a trailer parked behind their store early Sunday morning.
-
N.B. pet store faces tight timeline to rehome animals following eviction notice
Doug Harper, owner of Harper’s Exotic Animals and Pet Supply, says about 150 rescue animals are in his care, and fears what their future could be if new homes cannot be found.
-
“This adds to the stress”: NB Power’s rate hike request prompts calls for action
A New Brunswick anti-poverty group says NB Power’s pitch to hike power rates by 12.8 per cent next year will push more families over the financial edge.
Toronto
-
Blowing snow could make for messy commute in GTA
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for this evening in Toronto, with 4 to 8 cm of snow expected to blanket the city.
-
Amid little short-term rental enforcement, Toronto community group books room for evidence
Frustrated about the lack of enforcement of apparently illegal short-term rental units operating in Toronto’s Kensington Market neighbourhood, a community group took matters into their own hands – and appears to have gotten results.
-
'Time was of the essence': Officers who saved residents from burning home in Vaughan recall the scene
Police are crediting the actions of three “brave” officers who they say entered a burning building in Vaughan last week to pull residents to safety.
Montreal
-
'They never called us': Quebec woman says husband died while on wait list for heart surgery
The number of Quebecers waiting for certain types of surgeries has reached a record high, and one Montreal woman says the long wait cost her husband his life.
-
Quebec mother acquitted of daughters' deaths after third murder trial
Quebec mother Adele Sorella has been acquitted in the killing of her two daughters in 2009.
-
Heavy December rainfall across Quebec leads to flooding fears, evacuations
Heavy rain across Quebec has officials monitoring rising water levels in the provincial capital region and ordering evacuations in some areas.
Northern Ontario
-
Two fatal crashes in northwestern Ontario over weekend
A 23-year-old from Winnipeg and a 31-year-old from Toronto were killed in two separate crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario over the weekend.
-
How Timmins police are tackling the city's problems on the streets
With a growing concern about the level of crime, homelessness and drug addiction in northern Ontario, Sergio Arangio is taking a closer look at what is being done in Timmins to solve it.
-
Thunder Bay police not legally responsible for man’s freezing death in 2015: SIU
Police behaviour was questionable but didn’t rise to the level of criminality, says a formal review of an Indigenous man’s 2015 death in Thunder Bay.
London
-
Snow squall warning issued for London area
The London region remains under a snow squall warning 'with poor visibility likely' late Monday and into the overnight hours.
-
Fire truck ends up in ditch while responding to barn fire
There were no serious injuries after a North Huron Fire Department fire truck ended up on its side in a ditch near Wingham, Ont. Monday morning.
-
New Humane Society facility takes shape in London, Ont.
For animals waiting for a new home, the opening of a new Humane Society shelter in London cannot come soon enough.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for male suspect in fatal stabbing of Indigenous teen
The Winnipeg Police Service say a 14-year-old Indigenous girl was with a group of young people shortly before she was fatally stabbed in the 200 block of Graham Avenue on December 15.
-
Manitoba drivers to see insurance rate cut as regulator chides Crown corporation
Manitoba drivers will pay lower auto insurance premiums next year, under a new ruling by the provincial regulator.
-
'It just feels special': Winnipeg student choir makes NHL history
A group of Winnipeg students made NHL history over the weekend with their performance of Canada's national anthem.
Kitchener
-
'One last time': Final year for elaborate Elora, Ont. Grinch display
The family behind the display, which has described as "about a 50/50 mixture of joy and pure terror," is giving it one last hurrah.
-
Kitchener axe incident now considered 'hate-motivated crime' by police
Police are now calling an incident involving an axe in a Kitchener neighbourhood Saturday a “hate-motivated crime.”
-
Calgary
-
Smith says it wasn't her decision to nix job offer to Alberta public health doctor
Premier Danielle Smith is denying it was her decision to quash the hiring of Alberta's former chief medical officer to a new job at the province's health agency.
-
Woman and man found dead in southwest Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman after their bodies were found in the community of Parkhill last week.
-
Calgary's ring road, decades in the making, now complete
Following years of intensive work and decades of planning, Calgary's ring road is now complete.
Saskatoon
-
'It's so hard to be a woman in Afghanistan': Final Afghan refugee joins classmates in Saskatoon
The final Afghan student who fled the Taliban in her home country is now in Saskatoon, joining a contingent of others who arrived over the past two years.
-
Three Saskatoon teens honoured for rescuing woman from a burning house
Avery Chubb and his two friends Georgia Vanderlinde and Quinn Hogan were having a typical afternoon last month until they saw thick plumes of black smoke coming from a home on Zeman Crescent.
-
Saskatchewan hospitals report 951 service disruptions since 2019, data shows
Hospitals across Saskatchewan have collectively experienced a new disruption to service every day and a half for the past four years.
Edmonton
-
Smith says it wasn't her decision to nix job offer to Alberta public health doctor
Premier Danielle Smith is denying it was her decision to quash the hiring of Alberta's former chief medical officer to a new job at the province's health agency.
-
Police issue warning about violent sexual offender being released from jail
A violent sexual offender who has been the subject of a previous police warning will be released in Edmonton.
-
Three men sexually assault man near downtown encampment
Police are searching for three men who sexually assaulted one man near a downtown Edmonton encampment early Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man in mental health crisis died in fire during RCMP standoff, police watchdog confirms
A man presumed to have died in a massive fire following an hours-long police standoff in Langley last month has been confirmed deceased, B.C.’s police oversight agency said Monday.
-
Here are some common holiday-related 911 calls, according to B.C. operators
Should you call 911 for a noisy holiday party? What about a Grinch stealing presents?
-
CTV's Community Heroes: Retiring UGM chef prepares for 'doozy' of last meal
Michael Miller still remembers his first meal at Union Gospel Mission nearly three decades ago. He was grappling with an alcohol addiction, was homeless, and had just moved to Vancouver from Montreal.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan hospitals report 951 service disruptions since 2019, data shows
Hospitals across Saskatchewan have collectively experienced a new disruption to service every day and a half for the past four years.
-
Regina city council passes utility operating budget on fourth day of deliberations
City councillors passed Regina's utility operating budget Monday as budget deliberations entered into a fourth day.
-
'I have dreamed of representing Canada': Regina trampoline athlete shines on world stage
Regina athlete Hannah Metheral competed at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Birmingham, UK last month – where she walked away with a bronze medal.