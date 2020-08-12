OTTAWA -- Backpacks are expelled from classes at Ottawa's French Catholic schools this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est says students will not be allowed to bring backpacks to school in an attempt to limit the transmission risk of belongings that may be contaminated at home or at school.

In a statement, a CECCE spokesperson adds, "it is an additional measure meant to protect both families at home as well as students and personnel in the schools."

Students in Junior Kindergarten and Senior Kindergarten will be allowed to bring a change of clothing in a plastic bag.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says students can bring a backpack to school with them.

Lockers and cubbies will not be used to support physical distancing and reduce the amount of touching surfaces. Students will keep all personal items at their desk, including coat and backpack.