OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents who haven’t yet received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose won’t need an appointment to get one starting this weekend.

The city announced that starting Saturday, residents who still need first doses can walk in to any city-run community clinic between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., as well as pop-up clinics.

You can find a list of clinics here, or find one by using the vaccine clinic location tool on Ottawa Public Health’s website.

More than 81 per cent of people 12 and older in Ottawa have received at least one dose. Forty-nine per cent are fully vaccinated.

The drop-in slots are among the measures the city is deploying to reach those who remain unvaccinated. In an email earlier this week, the city said it has “never been easier” to schedule a shot.

That email also said the city-run clinics can make adjustments for people who are afraid of needles.

“Needle phobia is a normal thing and accommodations for those with severe needle phobia can be made,” the email said.

Those people can fill out an assessment form to receive special accommodations.

The city is also reminding people who have received their first doses to move their second dose appointment up. It can be as soon as 28 days after your first dose.

To book a first or second dose through the province, you can use the provincial booking system or call 1-833-943-3900.

Residents looking for a last-minute appointment can also add their name to the citys’ daily vaccine waitlist tool.