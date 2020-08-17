OTTAWA -- Health officials are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, one day after just three new cases were reported.

The figures were reported in the Ontario Ministry of Health's daily epidemiologic summary.

The 19 new cases in Ottawa are part of 99 new cases reported across Ontario on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health's daily COVID-19 dashboard update shows that there have been 2,720 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa residents since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

There are 12 people in the hospital, with one in intensive care, meaning no change since Sunday's report.

No new deaths were reported on Monday. The death toll from COVID-19 in Ottawa stands at 264 residents.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of active cases has risen slightly as the number of new resolved cases lagged behind the number of new confirmed infections.

OPH says there are 122 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, ten more cases than in Sunday's report.

OPH added nine more cases to their list of resolved cases, for a total of 2,334, or just under 86 per cent of all known cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES BY AGE

Fifteen of the 19 new cases added by OPH on Monday were in people under the age of 30, including seven in people aged 10-19.

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Four new cases (97 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (168 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (438 cases total)

30-39 years-old: One new case (365 cases total)

40-49 years-old: One new case (344 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (367 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (271 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (195 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (277 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (198 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are three active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

No new outbreaks were added to OPH's dashboard on Monday and none was removed.

The following locations still have active outbreaks:

Carling Family Shelter;

Mothercraft Ottawa Home Child Care; and

Villa Marconi Long-term Care Home.

Click here for the latest figures on all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.