Nine vehicles were taken out of service last week as part of a safety blitz.

Ottawa Police and Ministry of Transportation conducted the operation in Ottawa’s west end. They stopped 41 commercial vehicles to check for safety infractions.

A total of 29 charges were laid including defective brakes, failing weight restrictions, a failure to conduct a pre-trip inspection.

In a release Ottawa Police Traffic Services Staff Sergeant Marc-Andre Sheehy says, “The results are disturbing when you consider that 22-35% of the vehicles inspected had to be taken of our roads during these safety blitzes.”

This is the 5th such blitz this spring-summer.