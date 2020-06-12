OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting the largest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa in over a week.

Nine new, laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced on Friday. No new deaths were reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced on March 11, there have been 2012 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 257 deaths.

The nine new cases announced on Monday were the most new cases announced by Ottawa Public Health since 11 new cases on June 1. Eight new cases were announced on both June 3 and June 4.

There are currently 17 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 related illnesses.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports 83.5 per cent of COVID-19 cases are now resolved.

A total of 1,681 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 74 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.