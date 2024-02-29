Nickelback, Neil Young and Maroon 5 join Motley Crue as Ottawa Bluesfest headliners

The full 2024 Bluesfest lineup has been released, with headliners such as Nickelback, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Maroon 5 and 50 Cent joining the previously announced Mötley Crüe.

Ottawa Bluesfest is celebrating its 30th year with a "star-studded lineup worthy of the occasion," organizers say.

Other headliners on the RBC Stage include Mother Mother, Maroon 5, Zac Brown Band, Tyler Childers, and Nas.

"As an internationally recognized event attracting hundreds of thousands of fans, we pride ourselves in presenting a broad and diverse lineup,” says Bluesfest executive and artistic director Mark Monahan.

The festival will run from July 4 to 14.

A one-day ticket presale starts Friday at 10 a.m. The full on sale date is Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at www.ottawabluesfest.frontgatetickets.com

2024 Ottawa Bluesfest Lineup

July 4: Mother Mother; Orville Peck; Tokyo Police Club; Leith Ross; The Dip, Priyanka; Campbell & Johnston; Country Club Pool Boy; Funeral Lakes; LH Express; OK Naledi; Sandra Bouza; MELO-T

July 5: Nickelback; Warren Zeiders; Noah Cyrus; Ziggy Alberts; Bywater Call; Aleksi Campagne; Danielle Allard; Jaclyn Kenyon; May Davis; Mia Kelly; The Artichoke Hearts; MELO-T

July 6: 50 Cent; Mt. Joy; Killer Mike; Shred Kelly; Etran De L’Aïr; Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers; City Fidelia; Hopper; Lynne Hanson; Nice On; Turbo Street Funk; MELO-T

July 7: Maroon 5; Future Islands; Chelsea Cutler; Pokey LaFarge; Blue Moon Marquee; Hussy Hicks; ALAMUSIC; Cinzia & The Eclipse; Brooke Blackburn; FOG Blues & Brass Band

July 10: Zac Brown Band; Charley Crockett; Matthew Good; Medicine Singers ft. Lee Ranaldo, Yonatan Gat & Zoon; Texas King; Jon Muq; Nicolette & The Nobodies; Caroline Jones; Blackburn Brothers; ALAMUSIC; Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin; Yarro

July 11: Neil Young Crazy Horse; Josh Ross; Corb Lund; Steph Strings; Chambers DesLauriers; ALAMUSIC; Alexa Goldie; Jessica Pearson and The East Wind; John Allaire and The Campistas; Kaya Fraser; Merle Marlow Band

July 12: Tyler Childers; Bahamas; TALK; Jerry Portnoy; Bombino; Annie Raines & Paul Rishell; Brittany Kennell; Empress Nyiringango; Raphael Weinroth-Browne; summersets; Wild Remedy; DJ Eazy EL Dee

July 13: Mötley Crüe; The Tea Party; JJ Wilde; Garret T. Willie; TJ Wheeler; Sean Pinchin; Tony D Band; Blues Harp Blow-Off; DJ Eazy EL Dee

July 14: Nas; Ben Howard; Geneviève Racette; Le Winston Band; JW Jones; DJ Eazy EL Dee