New pastry shop in Hintonburg vandalized

Amandine Patisserie in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood was extensively damaged in a break and enter Tuesday night, less than two months after opening its door to the public.

According to owner Amandine Pajor, the burglars caused extensive damage but did not try to break into the cash register.

"They didn't steal the money or the cash," Pajor said. "They just broke things."

Pajor received a call from the police on Tuesday night informing her that someone had broken into the café.

"Oh my God, it was overwhelming. Yeah, I couldn't understand what happened here. Why someone would do that," she said.

The café was left with smashed windows, wrecked tables and chairs, and even an iPad was broken rather than stolen. The toilet was also smashed, causing water damage to the floor.

The only item taken was a small Bluetooth speaker worth $50.

Stella Mail, owner of Stella's Beauty Salon next door, also saw her business impacted by water from the broken toilet at Amandine Patisserie.

"They just opened the business and it's a new start, and it's not a good way to start," she said.

Mail, who has been in the area for 27 years, has also been the victim of break-ins before.

"In the beginning I had those problems too. Three times I got a break-in in the salon," she said.

Despite this major challenge, Pajor says it won't stop her from doing what she loves.

"I'm going to try to open tomorrow to keep going," she said. "Yah, it's really important to keep going, I think."

Ottawa police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.